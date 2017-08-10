FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China urges U.S. to act 'prudently' in aluminium foil dispute
#Basic Materials
August 10, 2017 / 4:51 AM / 2 months ago

China urges U.S. to act 'prudently' in aluminium foil dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China urged the U.S. government on Thursday to act “prudently” to avoid damaging economic relations between the two countries, in a strongly worded response to Washington’s preliminary decision to slap anti-dumping duties on Chinese aluminium foil.

In a statement posted on the Ministry of Commerce’s Wechat account, the government said the United States had ignored cooperation offered by Beijing and Chinese companies in making its ruling this week.

The statement, attributed to Wang Hejun, head of the Commerce Ministry’s trade remedy and investigation bureau, was more strongly worded than typical responses to trade disputes with the United States.

The statement said there were no grounds to accuse China’s aluminium producers of benefiting from subsidies. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Josephine Mason and Tom Hogue)

