Trump advisers urge 2022 delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese cos that fail to meet U.S. audit standards

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Top Trump administration officials have urged the president to delist Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges and fail to meet U.S. auditing requirements by January 2022, Securities and Exchange Commission and Treasury officials said on Thursday.

The remarks came after President Donald Trump tasked a group of key advisers, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, with drafting a report offering recommendations to protect U.S. investors in Chinese companies whose audit documents have long been kept from U.S. regulators. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)