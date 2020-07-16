Attorney General Barr takes aim at Hollywood, Disney for censoring films to appease China

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr took aim at Hollywood companies, including Walt Disney Co. on Thursday, saying they have routinely caved into pressure and censored their films “to appease the Chinese Communist Party.”

“I suspect Walt Disney would be disheartened to see how the company he founded deals with the foreign dictatorships of our day,” Barr said in a speech at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and David Brunnstrom, Editing by Franklin Paul)