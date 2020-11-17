Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China CSRC vice chair hopes Sino-U.S. ties will be better with Biden administration

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be in a much better state after four years of a Biden administration than what it is now.

Fang, speaking during a session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, also said Beijing should be able to resolve accounting issues with Chinese firms under a Biden Administration. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

