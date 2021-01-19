Blackstone's Schwarzman: New U.S. admin going to take a 'softer tone' towards China

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc Chairman Stephen Schwarzman said on Tuesday that the new U.S. administration was going to take a “softer tone” towards China, and that he expected lower tensions between the two countries.

Schwarzman, one of Wall Street’s biggest donors to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, was speaking at a finance forum in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by Louise Heavens)