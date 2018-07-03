U.S. govt asks FCC to deny China Mobile's telecom services license request

July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recommended on Monday that the Federal Communications Commission deny China Mobile Ltd’s application to offer telecommunications services from within the United States on national security grounds.

“After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to U.S. law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved,” NTIA said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Richard Pullin)