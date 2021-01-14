EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday added nine Chinese firms to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, including planemaker Comac and mobile phone maker Xiaomi, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The companies will be subject to a new U.S. investment ban which forces American investors to divest their holdings of the blacklisted firms by Nov. 11, 2021. (Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)