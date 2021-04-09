China will take necessary measures to uphold rights of Chinese companies

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would take necessary measures to uphold the rights and interests of Chinese companies, after the United States added Chinese supercomputing entities to an economic blacklist.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts.