China's parliament opposes U.S. bill on Chinese tech threat

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. bill aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the official Xinhua news agency said.

In a statement, the foreign affairs committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) said the bill displayed a Cold War mentality, smearing China’s domestic and foreign policies and interfering in its internal affairs, the agency said.

The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology.