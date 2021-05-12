U.S. Senate panel to vote on China tech bill on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee is set to vote Wednesday on a compromise measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

The roughly $110 bilion measure known as the “Endless Frontier” act is not expected to include legislation to allow automakers to deploy tens of thousands of self-driving vehicles on U.S. roads despite a push by some lawmakers, congressional aides said. (Reporting by David Shepardson)