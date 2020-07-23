Chinese fugitive being harbored in San Francisco consulate, FBI interviewing visa holders nationwide

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The FBI has arrested three Chinese nationals for visa fraud, while a fourth remains a fugitive staying at China’s consulate in San Francisco, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday, adding that the four are believed to have been members of the military posing as researchers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has recently interviewed visa holders believed to be members of the Chinese military in more than 25 U.S. cities, the department said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert )