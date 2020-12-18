U.S. adds Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist

FILE PHOTO: The DJI Phantom 3, a consumer drone, takes flight after it was unveiled at a launch event in Manhattan, New York April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chinese drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co was added to the U.S. government’s economic blacklist along with dozens of other Chinese companies on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies are being added to the so-called entity list, including the country’s top chipmaker, SMIC. A representative for DJI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Commerce Department said it was adding DJI, the world’s largest dronemaker, AGCU Scientech; China National Scientific

Instruments and Materials and Kuang-Chi Group because the four companies “enabled wide-scale human rights

abuses within China through abusive genetic collection and analysis or high-technology surveillance.”

The department also said in some cases the four companies had “facilitated the export of items by China that aid repressive regimes around the world, contrary to U.S. foreign policy interests.”