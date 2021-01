CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China has bought “roughly 200 million gallons” of U.S. ethanol for the first half of 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Co CFO Ray Young said in a company earnings call on Tuesday.

Young said he sees “green shoots of recovery” for the ethanol sector in 2021 and China’s purchases so far are about equal to its previous annual record. (Reporting by Karl Plume)