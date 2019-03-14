Google's work in China indirectly benefiting Chinese military: US general

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The United States’ top general said on Thursday that the Chinese military was indirectly benefiting from the work Alphabet Inc’s Google was doing in China.

“The work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military,” Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

“We watch with great concern when industry partners work in China knowing that there is that indirect benefit,” he said. “Frankly, ‘indirect’ may be not a full characterization of the way it really is, it is more of a direct benefit to the Chinese military.” (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)