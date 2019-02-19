Company News
February 19, 2019 / 1:40 PM / in 2 hours

Germany's Altmaier: Cannot confirm report on govt decision on Huawei

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday he could not confirm a newspaper report saying Berlin was leaning towards letting China’s Huawei participate in building the nation’s high-speed internet infrastructure.

“I explicitly cannot confirm this report, because we are still in the process of discussing this with other ministries,” Altmaier said when asked to comment on a Wall Street Journal report.

A government source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Germany’s government would probably not take a quick decision on whether to admit Huawei to the construction of the country’s next-generation mobile infrastructure.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

