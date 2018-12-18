CORRECTED-China's Huawei says it has secured over 25 commercial 5G contracts

(Corrects to say Hu was speaking at Dongguan campus, not headquarters in Shenzhen, in 2nd paragraph)

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it has secured more than 25 commercial contracts for 5G, the largest in the world, and has shipped more than 10,000 base stations for the fifth generation of mobile communications.

Rotating chairman Ken Hu, speaking at a press conference at the company’s campus in Dongguan in southern China, also said Huawei expects revenue to exceed $100 billion this year.

The company reported revenue of $92 billion in 2017. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)