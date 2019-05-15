China hopes for U.S. to create fair environment for Chinese firms

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped the United States would stop using national security as a pretext and create a fair environment for Chinese companies.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that for some time the United States had been abusing its national power to smear Chinese companies, and added that this was not honourable.

Geng was responding to a question on expectations for U.S. President Donald Trump to sign an executive order this week barring U.S. companies from using telecoms equipment made by firms posing a national security risk, paving the way for a ban on doing business with China’s Huawei. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)