China's expresses serious concern about U.S. charges on Huawei

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China expressed serious concern on Tuesday after the United States announced criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, for allegedly conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.

China’s Foreign Ministry urged the United States to stop “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese companies, including Huawei, and to lift an arrest warrant against Meng.

Beijing would resolutely protect the lawful interests of Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina Editing by Paul Tait)