Not all Huawei's materials come from China, company says

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co. has a proven reputation on cyberscurity and does not buy all of its materials from China, the company said on Thursday after the U.S. envoy to the European Union sought to warn consumers away from its products.

“Only one third of materials used to make Huawei products are sourced in China,” a Huawei spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“The rest are from other parts of the world. In today’s globalised world, all major ICT companies have global supply chains. Huawei has a clean track record on cyber security.” (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Writing by Robin Emmott Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)