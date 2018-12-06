Canadian PM: no political interference in Huawei arrest decision

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said his government had no involvement in the arrest of a top executive from Chinese technology giant Huawei, who was detained at Vancouver airport.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Montreal, said Ottawa had been given a few days’ advance notice about the plan to arrest Meng Wanzhou. He declined to give further details, citing the fact that Meng faces a bail hearing on Friday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Susan Thomas)