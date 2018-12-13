Trump advised to stay out of matter of Huawei CFO arrest-Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump have told him his options are limited in the legal case of a Huawei Technologies Co executive fighting extradition to the United States and they suggested he stay out of the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Trump told Reuters on Tuesday he would intervene with the Justice Department in the case against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou if it would help secure a trade deal with Beijing.

The president was told by advisers that Meng’s arrest in Canada was a Justice Department matter and that the White House should stay out of it for now, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)