Company News
December 12, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Canada's foreign minister to hold news conference on extradition procedures

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will hold a media conference to discuss Canadian extradition procedures on Wednesday at 4:15 P.M. ET (2115 GMT), a government statement said on Wednesday.

The briefing comes at a time when Huawei Technologies Co Ltd CFO Meng Wanzhou is fighting an extradition request from the United States. Meng was released on bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday after being arrested on Dec.1 at the request of the United States. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.