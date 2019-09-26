Regulatory News - Americas
September 26, 2019 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Huawei CEO says willing to license 5G tech to U.S. firm

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said on Thursday the company is willing to license its 5G mobile technology to a U.S. company, as the telecoms gear maker seeks to alleviate security concerns over its products.

Ren also told reporters that he was not afraid of creating a rival and the offer could also include chip design know-how.

His remarks come after Ren said this month that he is open to selling the firm’s 5G technology - including patents, code, blueprints, production know-how - to Western firms for a one-off fee. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below