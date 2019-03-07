Huawei confirms lawsuit against U.S. government as tensions escalate

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Thursday said it is suing the U.S. government over a section of a defence bill passed into law last year that restricted its business in the United States.

Huawei in a statement said it has filed a complaint in a U.S. district court in Texas challenging its addition to the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The firm claims the restrictions targeting Huawei are “unconstitutional”.

“The U.S. Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products,” said Huawei’s Rotating Chairman Guo Ping in the statement.

The move comes as Washington tries to persuade allies to ban Huawei from business alleging espionage risks. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.