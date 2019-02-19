Huawei founder says will not share data with China -CBS News interview

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s founder and chief executive pledged not to share any customer information with the Chinese government and said it had never done so, in an interview with CBS News that aired on Tuesday.

Asked if it had shared data with China’s government, Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei said in a translated interview with the television news outlet: “For the past 30 years, we have never done that. And (for) the next 30 years to come, we will never do that.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)