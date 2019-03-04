Huawei said to be preparing to sue U.S. government - NYT

March 4 (Reuters) - China's Huawei is preparing to file a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas to sue the United States government for banning federal agencies from using the company's products, the New York Times here reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawyers for Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou sued the Canadian government, its border agency and federal police on Sunday, alleging their client was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights.

Huawei declined to comment on the NYT report. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)