Huawei units plead not guilty to U.S. trade secret theft

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Huawei Device Co Ltd and Huawei Device USA Inc pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle on fraud, trade secrets conspiracy and other charges, the Justice Department said.

The companies were arraigned and Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez set trial for March 2, 2020. The units of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd were charged in an indictment unsealed last month that they conspired to steal T-Mobile US Inc trade secrets. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)