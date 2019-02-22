Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald trump said on Friday he may or may not include Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp in the trade deal currently being negotiated between the United States and China.

The Justice Department has charged Huawei and its chief financial officer with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business through a subsidiary it tried to hide. The U.S. is now seeking her extradition. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by James Dalgleish)