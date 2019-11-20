Company News
U.S. begins issuing some licenses for companies to supply goods to Huawei

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed Wednesday it has begun issuing licenses for some U.S companies to supply non-sensitive goods to China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

In May, the Trump administration put Huawei on an economic blacklist, citing national security concerns, but on Monday agreed to again extend a temporary general license to assist some U.S. rural network operators.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network late Tuesday that the department has “had 290-something requests for specific licenses. We now have been starting to send out the 20-day intent to deny letters and some approvals.” (Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper)

