U.S. govt to provide licenses for sales to Huawei if national security protected

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce will issue licenses to U.S. companies seeking to sell to Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd where there is no threat to national security, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an annual department event in Washington, Ross said that Huawei remains on a blacklist known as the Entity List, which does not change the “presumption of denial” policy applied to license requests to sell to the firm. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)