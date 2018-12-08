Company News
December 8, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

China warns Canada of consequences if does not release Huawei CFO

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry called on Canada to immediately release Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer on Saturday, warning that otherwise it would face consequences.

The ministry said in a statement that Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng had issued the warning to Canada’s ambassador in Beijing, summoning him to lodge a “strong protest”.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 and faces extradition to the United States, which alleges that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

The executive is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.