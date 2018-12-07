Kudlow says does not see Huawei issue spilling into trade talks with China- CNBC

Dec 7 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Friday that he does not see the recent controversy surrounding China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd spilling into the trade talks between the United States and China.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is under arrest in Canada, is set to appear in a Vancouver court on Friday for a bail hearing as she awaits possible extradition to the United States.

Kudlow said Huawei had been warned for “quite some time” about violations on Iran sanctions, but added he remains optimistic about the trade talks.