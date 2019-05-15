China's Huawei, 70 affiliates placed on U.S. trade blacklist

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it is adding Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and 70 affiliates to its so-called “Entity List” - a move that will make it much more difficult for the telecom giant to buy parts and components from U.S. companies.

U.S. officials said the decision would also make it difficult for Huawei to sell some products because of its reliance on U.S. suppliers. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement President Donald Trump backed the decision that will “prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)