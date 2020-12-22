FACTBOX-Benchmark index providers remove Chinese firms after US investment ban

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global index providers have cut Chinese companies named in a Defense Department list from their benchmarks following a U.S. government order forbidding investors in the United States from investing in them. Their removal affects billions of dollars in exchange traded funds and other passive investments tracking the benchmarks. Here is an overview of the actions of index companies MSCI Inc, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices so far: WHAT HAPPENED? * A Nov. 11 executive order from the White House here banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies on a Defense Department list here after January 11, 2021, and from holding exposure to them after November 11, 2021. * There are 35 firms on the list and the Defense Department says they have links to the Chinese military, an assertion many of the companies deny and which China's government has said lacks evidence. INDEX RESPONSE * Twenty one of the affected companies are listed or have subsidiaries which are listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen or New York. The rest are private. * Ten companies have or will be removed from equity indexes. * S&P DJI will remove 18 companies from bond indexes. FTSE has not removed any securities from fixed income indexes. * Affected indexes include major benchmarks such as the FTSE China A50 and China 50 and MSCI's China and emerging markets indexes. MSCI said deletions amounted to 0.04% of its all-country world investable market index by value, and 0.28% of its emerging markets IMI index. * Index makers have refrained from removing subsidiaries, continuing to include the listed entities of CNOOC Ltd or China Mobile Ltd, for example, because they do not believe those specific entities are on the Defense Dept. list. * MSCI deletions take effect on Jan. 5. FTSE & S&P DJI equity deletions occurred on Dec. 21, except for SMIC and Hikvision which FTSE will remove from major indexes on Jan. 7. S&P DJI fixed income deletions occur on Jan. 1. * Investors are waiting for further details from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the enforcement agency of the U.S. Treasury, which may prompt further deletions. Here is a table of the equities removed by each index maker: Removed by MSCI, Removed by FTSE Removed by S&P Dow FTSE Russell and S&P Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices only Dow Jones Indices Jones Indices only Semiconductor China National China State Manufacturing Chemical Construction International Corp Engineering Co. International , Ltd. Holdings Ltd China Communications China Nuclear Construction Company Engineering & , Construction Corporation China Spacesat China Railway Construction Corporation , CRRC Corp , Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd Dawning Information Industry Co S&P Dow Jones Indices will also delete bonds issued by the following companies' from its fixed income indexes: Company Issuer RIC China Communications Construction Co Ltd China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corp CRRC Corp Ltd Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) China Railway Construction Corp Ltd China National Chemical Engineering Group Corp Ltd Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp Ltd China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp China Electronics Corp China Electronics Technology Group Corp China General Nuclear Power Corp China National Chemical Corp Ltd China National Nuclear Corp China Shipbuilding Industry Corp Ltd China South Industries Group Co Ltd China State Shipbuilding Corp Ltd China Three Gorges Group (Compiled by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)