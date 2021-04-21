U.S. lawmakers back $100 billion science push to compete with China

FILE PHOTO: National Guard members stand guard around the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings following a security threat, after a blue car was rammed into a police barricade outside the Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation calling for $100 billion in government spending over five years on basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

The measure, which is sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young and others, would also authorize another $10 billion to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs and would create a new supply chain crisis response program.