China's CNOOC says 'shocked, regretful' over being added to U.S. blacklist

Dec 4 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said on Friday it was “shocked and regretful” to learn it had been added to a U.S. blacklist of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The move was based on “false and inaccurate information”, state-owned CNOOC said in a statement on its website.

The company’s listed arm, CNOOC Ltd, had earlier said it was assessing the impact of the situation and would closely monitor follow-up developments. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Alex Richardson)