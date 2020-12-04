Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology News

China's CNOOC says 'shocked, regretful' over being added to U.S. blacklist

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 4, 2018. Picture taken April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

(Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said on Friday it was “shocked and regretful” to learn it had been added to a U.S. blacklist of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The move was based on “false and inaccurate information”, state-owned CNOOC said in a statement on its website.

The company’s listed arm, CNOOC Ltd, had earlier said it was assessing the impact of the situation and would closely monitor follow-up developments.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Alex Richardson

