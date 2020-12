Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. accusations about China failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings slated for this week are not right and irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

The top U.S. admiral for the Asia-Pacific said it was “another example that China does not honour its agreements”.