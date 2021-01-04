China says opposes U.S. politicizing trade issues on U.S. delisting of Chinese telcos

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying holds a news conference in Beijing, China, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it firmly opposes the United States government’s behaviour of politicizing trade issues after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms that Washington says have military ties.

Beijing will adopt the necessary measures to safeguard the legal rights of Chinese companies, foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, told a regular news briefing.

The NYSE said last week it would begin delisting China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom in response to a decision by President Donald Trump to bar U.S. investment in firms owned or controlled by the Chinese military.