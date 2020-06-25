U.S. and EU must face down China "threat", Pompeo says

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union need a shared understanding of China to resist it, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, calling Beijing a threat and accusing it of robbing European know-how to develop its economy.

Pompeo said he had accepted a proposal by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to create a formal U.S.-EU dialogue on China and would travel to Europe “in a handful of weeks” to host the first session.

“There is a transatlantic awakening to the truth of what’s happening,” Pompeo told a think-tank event via video link. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)