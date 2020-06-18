U.S., China discuss need for full transparency to fight coronavirus

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday and discussed the need for full transparency and information sharing between the two nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future outbreaks.

Pompeo also discussed the need for fully reciprocal dealings in commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions, the U.S. State Department said in an emailed statement.

Pompeo met Yang in Hawaii, amid a deep deterioration in relations between the world’s two top economies. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)