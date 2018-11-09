Pompeo says U.S. seeks friendly talks with China, but concerns remain

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the United States sought strong ties with China to help grapple with North Korea and other issues, but that there remained concerns over Beijing’s actions toward religious freedom and the South China Sea.

His Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, also told reporters at the news conference following diplomatic talks that China was committed to working with the United States in a non-confrontational way and would stay on a course of reform. (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Matt Spetalnick and Doina Chiacu Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Phil Berlowitz)