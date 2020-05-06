White House says relationship with China is disappointing, frustrating

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China relationship is one of disappointment and frustration, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday, highlighting a deepening rift between Washington and Beijing.

The remarks, delivered during a White House press briefing, come as China and the United States have clashed over the origins of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide and upended life across the globe. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)