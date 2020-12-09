Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financial Services and Real Estate

U.S. designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Kai, the leader of China’s 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions also apply to three entities headed by Wan, who is also known as “Broken Tooth.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up