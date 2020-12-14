RPT-FACTBOX-List of Chinese firms designated by U.S. as military-linked, along with subsidiaries

(Repeats item first published on Friday with no changes) By Donny Kwok HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has drawn up a blacklist of alleged Chinese companies linked to the military, drawing condemnation from Beijing and escalating tension between the two world's largest economies. While inclusion on the list did not initially trigger any penalties, a recent executive order by Trump will bar U.S. investors from buying securities of blacklisted firms from November 2021, placing a cloud of Chinese companies' increasingly important role in global stock indexes. By the middle of this year China's weighting in MSCI's Emerging Markets Index had hit about 41%, compared with 17.3% at the end of 2010. Index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday it would remove mainland-listed A-shares, Hong Kong-listed H-shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of 10 Chinese companies from its index products following a Trump administration executive order. Last week, FTSE Russell said it would remove eight Chinese firms from its products to comply with the U.S. executive order. Rival index provider MSCI Inc had said previously that its products would "reflect any necessary changes" depending on U.S. law. The table below includes the companies on the Department of Defense list of “Communist Chinese military companies” as well as their subsidiaries listed in mainland China, Hong Kong and in the United States, though it excludes private non-listed units. Company Listed unit HK-listed Shanghai-listed Shenzhen-listed NY-listed Aviation Industry Corporation AVIC Electromechanical of China (AVIC) Systems Co Ltd Avic XiAn Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Co Ltd AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd AVIC Capital Co Ltd Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co Ltd China Aerospace Science and China Satellite Technology Corporation (CASC) Communications Co Ltd China Communications Construction Company China Mobile Communications China Mobile Ltd Group China National Chemical Engineering Group Co Ltd China National Nuclear Corp China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd China National Offshore Oil CNOOC Ltd Corp (CNOOC) China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corporation China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) CRRC Corp China Spacesat China North Industries Group NORINCO International Corporation (Norinco Group) Cooperation Ltd China Shipbuilding Industry China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Co Ltd China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd China State Construction Group China State Construction Co Ltd Engineering Corporation Ltd China State Construction International Holdings Ltd China State Construction Development Holdings Ltd China Telecommunications Corp China United Network China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd Communications Ltd China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd Dawning Information Industry Co (Sugon) Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd Panda Electronics Group Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) Sinochem Group Co Ltd Sinochem International Corporation (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Simon Cameron-Moore)