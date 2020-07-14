China says U.S. is undermining stability in South China Sea

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday the United States is a troublemaker undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, responding to Washington rejecting Beijing’s disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the waters.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that China has never strived to build an empire in the South China Sea, rejecting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments in a statement issued on Monday. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)