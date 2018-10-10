Chinese spy charged with trying to steal U.S. aviation trade secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A spy for the Chinese Ministry of State Security was arrested and charged with attempting to steal trade secrets from several U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Chinese operative Yanjun Xu was extradited to the United States on Tuesday after being detained in Belgium in April on a federal complaint. Xu is accused of targeting several aerospace companies, including GE Aviation, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)