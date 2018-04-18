U.S. Commerce Department to probe imports of steel wheels from china -statement

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it was starting new investigations to determine if certain steel wheels from China are dumped in the United States and whether producers in China are receiving unfair subsidies.

The department said in a statement the investigations followed complaints by Accuride Corporation and Maxion Wheels Akron LLC. T the alleged dumping margins range from 12.1 percent to 231.7 percent, and U.S. imports of the products from China in 2017 were estimated to total $388 million, it said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)