U.S. says Chinese steel wheel imports subsidized, will impose duties

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had made a preliminary determination that imports of certain steel wheels from China were subsidized at rates ranging from 58.75 percent to 172.51 percent, and it would impose duties on the product.

“As a result of today’s decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of certain steel wheels from China based on these preliminary rates,” the department said in a statement.

It said the value of U.S. imports of steel wheels from China in 2017 was estimated at $388 million. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham)