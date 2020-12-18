Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards, the White House said.

“The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act” bars securities of foreign companies from being listed on any U.S. exchange if they have failed to comply with the U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board’s audits for three years in a row. (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese)